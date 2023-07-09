Merrill hosts Lost River Bluegrass Festival

Posted by Ethan McReynolds July 8, 2023

MERRILL, Ore. – The Lost River Bluegrass Festival returned to Merrill this weekend, with several bluegrass bands taking the stage for campers and visitors to enjoy.

Throughout the festival, there have been jam session classes, food and craft vendors, a quilters corner, and a raffle for a Martin guitar.

The fun continues Sunday for a half day starting at 8:30 and featuring five more bluegrass bands.

Ethan McReynolds
