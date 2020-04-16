Home
6 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Six more people died from COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the death toll in the state to 64.

The Oregon Health Authority said the latest deaths reported Thursday were people ranging in age from 56 to 92. They all had underlying health conditions.

Along with the deaths, OHA reported 73 new COVID-19 illnesses in Oregon. The newest cases were in the following counties: Benton, Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, Washington and Yamhill.

For the latest COVID-19 updates, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

