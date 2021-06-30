63 Oregon deaths may be related to heatwave, police say

SALEM, Ore. – The latest heatwave may have contributed to the deaths of dozens of people across Oregon.
Oregon State Police said 63 recent deaths may be associated with the historic high temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.
OSP stresses the tally is simply a preliminary one, as some investigations are still in progress. The total may change in the future.
Investigators gave the following breakdown by county of suspected heat-related deaths:
- Multnomah – 45
- Marion – 9
- Washington – 5
- Clackamas – 2
- Columbia – 1
- Umatilla – 1
OSP had no further information to release at this time.