New fire starts near Shasta Lake

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – Crews are dealing with a new fire that started just north of Shasta Lake.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Salt Fire was seen burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest east of Interstate 5 near the Salt Creek exit.
Evacuations were ordered for Zola Drive, Cordes Court, and Solus Campground Road. Tom Head and Old Mill Road were later added to that list. People on Gregory Creek Road were advised to shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach.
As of 2:50 p.m., northbound I-5 was reduced to two lanes about 5 miles south of Lakehead. For the latest traffic updates, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
The Forest Service said more updates will be provided as information comes in.