MEDFORD, Ore. – Some local firefighters deployed to northern California to battle deadly fires were demobilized Tuesday.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal said two strike teams, one from Marion County and one comprised of Jackson and Josephine County firefighters, will head back to their home stations.
More Oregon firefighters could return home if conditions in the region continue to stabilize.
“Oregon’s deployed resources have been performing extremely well,” said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Marian Ruiz-Temple. “We have heard nothing but great things about our Oregon response system and the caliber of our firefighters. All Oregonians can take pride in the effectiveness and professionalism of our deployed men and women.”
While these firefighters are headed home, a group of five firefighters from Medford Fire-Rescue remain in the area until further notice.