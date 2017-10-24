Recognizing the signs of child sexual abuse

ASHLAND, Ore. — If your child, grandchild, niece or nephew were being abused, would you know how to spot the signs?
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County want to help protect children from sexual abuse through educating the ones closest to them.
The presentation at Ashland Middle School showed how you can help if you suspect abuse is happening and how to spot some of the signs.
“Any changes in their demeanor, any kind of struggle they might be having with anxiety or with increased resistance to being around a certain person.” explained Leah Howell, training coordinator for the Children’s Advocacy Center.
If you suspect abuse is happening you can always call the Department of Human Services and let them know what you saw, felt, or think.
The Children’s Advocacy Center are holding more of these sessions in English and Spanish, visit cacjc.org/services/prevention for times and locations.