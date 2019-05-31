6th grader attends field trip to Hyatt lake with help of David’s Chair

She was left with scars and a half-paralyzed body after the accident but her adversities didn’t stop her from having fun Thursday afternoon.
With the help of David’s Chair, a local non-profit that helps people with mobility impairment enjoy the outdoors, Nena was able to search through the woods on an all-terrain wheelchair.
“Right when I got here, I was like a little nervous because I didn’t think that I would be able to go over branches or rocks,” Nena said.
The 13-year old from Griffin Creek Elementary School and her classmates participated in a scavenger hunt around the area.
“It allows her to see things that other kids get to see and I think that’s the beauty of it,” Mike Yunkherr, a teacher at Griffin Creek said.
She said it’s been a long road to recovery but she said she’s just happy to be outside with her friends.
“When you’re in a wheelchair, just kinda think on the bright side,” Nena said.
Nena will use the chair again next week Monday on a field trip in Jacksonville.
