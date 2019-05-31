Local agencies helping those in need

MEDFORD, Ore. – The United Way and volunteers are setting up for Project Community Connect.
It’s a one stop shop for people who are at risk or currently struggling with homelessness to get basic needs met.
Put on by the United Way of Jackson County, people can come and get hair cuts, hot meals and access to programs, such as the housing authority and even mental health services.
“For people that need those services, they can come into the building, the one place and get all kinds of help they need to get started on a path to stabilization and getting their lives back,” Jan Sanderson Taylor, co-chair, said.
The event is Friday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Medford Armory.