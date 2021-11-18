70% of eligible Oregonians received a COVID-19 vaccine

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon has reached a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that seven out of 10 eligible Oregonians have received at least one vaccine dose.

Oregon now ranks 19th among states for the percentage of its total population who got vaccinated.

“Having 70% of all those eligible and living in Oregon vaccinated is great news, especially as we head into the holiday season when families and friends will more likely be gathering together,” said Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state epidemiologist, OHA. “OHA urges everyone in Oregon five years and older to get fully vaccinated, so we can better protect everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable, including older adults, our youngest children and people with compromised immune systems.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 2,951,568 Oregonians have received their shot.

As of Wednesday, the OHA reported 4,873 COVID-related deaths in the state.