Human remains found near the Bear Creek Greenway in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Skeletonized human remains were found in Ashland Thursday morning.

Police said the remains were discovered alongside the railroad tracks near Mountain View Cemetery.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be the body of a man who was about 65-years-old when he died.

The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and the death does not appear suspicious. However, detectives will continue investigating.

A forensic pathologist will conduct an autopsy to try and determine the exact cause of death.

The man’s name will be released once next of kin is notified.

No further information was released by investigators.