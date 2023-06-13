73-year-old man arrested after trying to meet up with underage girl

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says a 73-year-old man was arrested after police say he tried to meet an underage girl.

The Sheriff’s Office says John F. Morgan, 73, was trying to communicate with the girl online.

Morgan’s messages included explicit sexual descriptions of his intent.

On June 12, Morgan agreed to meet the underage girl at Walmart, where he was arrested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan was booked into Josephine County Jail for luring a minor and online sexual corruption.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.