Grants Pass woman wins Oregon’s ‘Win for Life’ jackpot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass woman won the jackpot in Oregon’s Win for Life game after playing for the first time.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Grants Pass Fred Meyer store.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Ruth Salvatore, 73, purchased five tickets for the June 4 drawing. She learned of her $52,000 annual prize when she scanned the last ticket on the Oregon Lottery app.

“Look at that,” she said after running into the living room to share the news with her husband. “Look at that,” pointing with excitement to her phone.

Salvatore and her husband plan to use the money to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.

The couple will be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this month.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.