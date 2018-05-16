OMMP holds community outreach session in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — Dozens of marijuana growers attended a workshop Wednesday, to better understand new reporting and tracking requirements. The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program has scheduled a series of community outreach sessions around the area.
Wednesday, it held one at the Grants Pass Library. The workshops teach registered medical growers how to designate a grow site administrator for sites that are required to use the state’s cannabis tracking system.
It also teaches growers how to access their Oregon Medical Marijuana Online System, or OMMOS accounts. An OMMOS account is required for monthly reporting.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.