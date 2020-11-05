805 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – There were five new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Oregon Thursday as COVID-19 as new cases skyrocketed to 805, bringing the state’s total to 47,839.
Governor Kate Brown said, “COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Let me be clear: we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake. Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”
Governor Brown will discuss the state’s COVID-19 response at a press briefing on Friday, November 6. A time for the conference was not yet established at the time this article was published. Her press briefings are usually live-streamed on the Oregon Health Authority’s YouTube page.