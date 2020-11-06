Jackson Co. Salvation Army gives cars to Almeda Fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Jackson County Salvation Army says it’s never had an opportunity like this one.
“Were able to come in, see what it is that you need, and then connect with the people who can provide for that need,” said Major Jason Koenig.
Koenig is the county coordinator for the Salvation Army in Medford.
He says the idea to provide vehicles to families affected by the Almeda Fire started very simple.
“Ten cars, ten thousand dollars, ten families,” said Koenig.
But when Kelly’s Automotive Service, an auto repair shop in Medford, found out about the initiative, it decided to step in.
Were hoping that, when this is all said and done, we will have been able to help salvation army give away 15 to 20 cars.
Owner Dave Kelly says finding cars to donate has been the easiest part of it all.
“We’re just so blessed to have people calling us saying ‘Can I give you a car to donate to the salvation army?’.”
The Dills family was the first family to claim their new car Thursday at the Medford salvation army.
Their home was saved, but the Almeda fire claimed their car, full of belongings.
James, father of the family, said, “Yeah it’s been a really difficult time, for sure.”
But, he said with a new SUV, it’s a new start.
And it couldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the community.
“We feel so blessed in so many ways and are so glad that there are people and organizations such as these coming to help people in the community.”
