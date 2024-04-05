$90 million coming to Oregon for drinking water, wastewater infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Over $90 million in federal money is coming to Oregon to fund safe drinking water projects as well as to strengthen wastewater and storm water infrastructure. The announce came from Oregon U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden Friday. The state representatives say the funding, which is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, will protect both public health and treasured waterways statewide.

“Reliable access to clean water is essential for the health and safety of every community in Oregon,” said Merkley, Chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds this program. “These funds will help improve water infrastructure—a top concern I hear about in the town halls I hold in every corner of Oregon, especially from folks in our rural communities. I’ll continue to do all I can to ensure every community has reliable access to safe drinking water and water sanitation by addressing outdated water infrastructure here in Oregon and across the nation.”

The $90.4 million headed for Oregon is part of $8.5 billion nationally under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 for states, Tribes, and territories through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

Of Oregon’s share, $53 million will come from the DWSRF to help develop water treatment facilities and other projects that will ensure clean and safe drinking water for all Oregonians. The remaining $37.4 million from the CWSRF will fund wastewater projects deemed critical by the state.

“Every Oregonian turning on the tap and using water in any fashion throughout the day should be able to count on a safe and dependable supply,” fellow Senator Ron Wyden said. “I’m gratified this federal investment to strengthen water infrastructure is coming to help our entire state, and I’ll keep battling to secure clean water for every community large and small in Oregon.”

