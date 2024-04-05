The Noble Fox Restaurant and Brewery is now open in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Downtown Ashland has a new spot for food and brews. The Noble Fox celebrated its grand opening Friday. The semi-casual restaurant and brewery features a full bar, a small game room, and a patio with stunning views of downtown Ashland.

The new business on Lithia and Oak is in the same historic building as the former Standing Stone Brewery. While management says most of the indoor space has been renovated, the brewing tanks have remained from the previous owners. The Noble Fox owner, Jeramie Mykisen, says he wants his brewery to be known as a spot where everyone is welcome.

“We just want somebody to come in here whether its their first date or a birthday party or just a family gathering or just friends who are here who text or call someone come on and join us at the brewery. We just want to be approachable 11 to 11, seven days a week come on down,” Mykisen says.

Mykisen also says The Noble Fox is filling big shoes since The Standing Stone’s closure two years ago. General Manager Brenna Heater says she’s eager to see Ashland locals come and enjoy the renovated space.

“Being a personal community member… being here for 30 plus years… I’m really excited for this building to be occupied again, and I’m really honored to be a part of it.”

Although Heater says they are currently fully staffed, they are always accepting applications. Heater also says The Noble Fox is planning on hosting a “Service Industry Night,” a community event starting next Monday at 9 p.m. The Noble Fox Restaurant and Brewery is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

