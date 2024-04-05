24-year-old woman facing animal abuse charges after neglected horse dies

WINSTON, Ore. — A 24-year-old Winston woman is back on the streets after being arrested for animal abuse and neglect Thursday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, after following up on a tip of a horse being mistreated at a property in the 600 block of Longhorn Lane last week, deputies learned the horse did not belong to the property owner. They later connected the animal to Morgan Faith Fowler.

Police say the horse, a 3-year-old mixed breed named Ace, had been severely malnourished and neglected. Fowler surrendered Ace to deputies on Wednesday, they in turn took the horse to a veterinary hospital to be examined. Ace was transferred to Strawberry Mountain Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, where its condition declined rapidly and Ace unfortunately had to be euthanized.

Fowler was arrested and released Thursday. She faces multiple charges including Animal Neglect and Animal Abuse.

“This is a very severe case of neglect and abuse,” Sheriff John Hanlin said. He also expressed his thanks to Bailey Veterinary Clinic, Strawberry Mountain Rescue and Rehabilitation Center and to the deputies and volunteers who worked to save Ace and are now working on holding Fowler accountable. “These cases are never easy and I cannot thank those who have been involved enough.”

Hanlin says the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have more information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

