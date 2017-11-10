14-year-old Wisconsin boy’s shooting death questioned

ASHLAND, Wisc. (KBJR) – A 14-year-old boy is dead after being shot by an Ashland County sheriff’s deputy on Wisconsin’s Bad River Reservation.
The boy’s grandfather says he believes his grandson was murdered and that an injustice was done.
Jason Pero left school early Wednesday, saying he was sick.
Later in the day deputies responded to a call of a man carrying a knife. They encountered Pero, and he was shot. Authorities say the teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said a knife was recovered at the scene of the shooting.
Authorities also say the Ashland County Deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
