9th Anniversary of Wild movie filmed in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – December 19th was the ninth anniversary of the release of the movie Wild featuring Reese Witherspoon.

The movie is the story of a woman who goes on a solo hiking trip on the Pacific Crest Trail, which brought the production crew to Ashland.

The movie, which is based on a true story, featured iconic Ashland locations like the Breadboard Restaurant.

Of course, this wasn’t Ashland’s first time or last time to be featured in a film. In fact, the film community in Ashland is thriving.

Katharine Cato, Director of Travel Ashland, said “When you are at a location of a film, or getting folks who come here because of that film, but you’re also you’re seeing folks that you know, maybe a filmmaker that might want to relocate here because of the fact that we have that culture, and we have that that thriving industry.”

Ashland Independent Film Festival and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Travel Ashland says acting in production is a key part of Ashland culture.

Cato says Ashland has a long-standing relationship with Oregon Film and Television.

Travel Ashland is excited to continue working with production crews in the future.

