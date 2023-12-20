ACCESS holds last ‘Rogue Powerpack’ pack of the year

MEDFORD, Ore. – Friday was ACCESS’ last Rogue Powerpack distribution of the year with volunteers packing a total of 561 bags for students in our community.

The ACCESS Rogue Powerpack program provides food to elementary school children who receive free breakfast or lunch at school during the week, but lack food at home over the weekend.

The backpacks are packed every Friday of the school year and the program serves 561 students at 24 different schools throughout Jackson County. The non-profit’s goal is to eventually offer this service at every elementary school in the county.

“It’s helpful for the students, also for parents,” said Marcee Champion, Food Programs Director with ACCESS. “Grocery budgets are stretched right now and so to be able to know that there is a reliable bag of food that’s coming in for the weekend, I think, gives everyone piece of mind.”

Rogue Powerpack serves students in seven school districts including Medford, Phoenix-Talent, Eagle Point, Central Point, Ashland, Prospect and Butte Falls.

There is currently a waiting list, but ACCESS is hoping to integrate those kids into the program in 2024 as more funding comes in.

