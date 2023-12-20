Doctor and Practice in Grants Pass Pay Fine in DOJ Settlement

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass doctor and his practice are paying a $115,000 settlement to the US government to settle health care fraud allegations.

According to the US Department of Justice, Dr. Wendell Heidinger, and Optimal Health of Southern Oregon LLC, paid out a sum to settle allegations that Heidinger submitted the wrong kind of reimbursement claims to insurance providers.

According to the DOJ, between January 2018 and December 2020, Dr. Heidinger and his practice submitted claims for reimbursement to Medicare, TRICARE, and the Veteran’s Healt Administration coded as evaluation management when a different type of treatment was provided, which those insurances do not cover.

