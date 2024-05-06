City of Gold Beach issuing recreational water usage advisory

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – The City of Gold Beach is issuing a water usage advisory to community members ahead of the upcoming upgrades to the water treatment plant.

According to the city, from May 13 to May 17 the plant will require a shutdown process and residents are asked to conserve water during that time.

This will ensure that the water reservoirs and supplies that support the city remain at healthy levels.

Under the advisory, the city asks people to refrain from watering lawns or gardens, washing vehicles, sidewalk or street washing, pressure washing, filling swimming pools or hot tubs, fire training and irrigation as well as other non-essential water uses.

Residents are also ask to take showers instead of baths during that week.

