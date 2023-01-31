A High school student celebrating her birthday by a blood drive

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local high school senior is celebrating her 18th birthday by sponsoring a blood drive.

Allie bates, is a south Medford High School Senior.

She tells us she’s partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor a blood drive for her 18th birthday.

Bates wants to be a nurse and regularly donates blood so she knows it can save lives.

“Donating blood has always been important to me. I have had the privilege of celebrating 18 birthdays with the people I love and I recognize that a blood donation can save a life and provide somebody else with a chance to celebrate another birthday”, said, Allies Bates.

Bates says the event will be the Jackson County fire district 3 headquarters from 11:30 to 5:30 this Thursday.

All donors at this event can receive a $10 gift card from the red cross.

You can schedule a time slot at redcrossblood.org using the code Alliesbirthdayblooddrive.