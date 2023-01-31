Medford Navigation Center could soon be expanding

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s Navigation Center could be getting some extra funding to expand.

The city council will decide if it wants to approve $1.3 million in funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Deputy City Manager, Kelly Madding says the money goes to purchase the land behind the navigation center. The area would be fenced and a parking lot would be built. The funding will also go to bringing service providers to the facility.

“We wanna make it as easy as possible for these service providers to come to provide services to those in emergency housing so it’s really going to be a one-stop shop for the people in the navigation center,” said Madding.

84 people currently call the navigation center home.

Madding says she anticipates the service providers to start in the summer.