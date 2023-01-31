Roads back open after structure fire in West Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Fire responded to a large commercial structure fire this afternoon.

The fire started on the 500 block of Arnold Lane in West Medford.

Several roads were closed, including parts of West Main, Madrona and Bellinger.

Medford Fire said it has the fire under control and all roads are back open.

Lead Investigator Chase Browning said, “the process from this point forward is the guys looking for small fires and continuing to knock down active fire throughout the warehouse, but the primary knockdown has occurred.”

Medford Fire said there are no reported injuries.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police are assisting in the investigation into the cause.