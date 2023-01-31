Roads back open after structure fire in West Medford

Posted by Derek Strom January 30, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Fire responded to a large commercial structure fire this afternoon.

The fire started on the 500 block of Arnold Lane in West Medford.

Several roads were closed, including parts of West Main, Madrona and Bellinger.

Medford Fire said it has the fire under control and all roads are back open.

Lead Investigator Chase Browning said, “the process from this point forward is the guys looking for small fires and continuing to knock down active fire throughout the warehouse, but the primary knockdown has occurred.”

Medford Fire said there are no reported injuries.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police are assisting in the investigation into the cause.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content