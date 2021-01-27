A least 150 defendants charged in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is scheduled to start on February 9.
Trump is accused of inciting a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol to prevent the affirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
But the twice-impeached Trump is far from the only person dealing with legal fallout from that day.
It’s been three weeks since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. Since then, at least 150 people have been federally charged, according to court records and announcements from the Department of Justice.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said, “We are closely looking at evidence related to the sedition charges, you know those are the most—the more significant. You’re talking 20-year felonies, with enhancements, you’re looking at significant time in federal prison.”
Authorities have used hundreds of grand jury subpoenas and search warrants in this unparalleled, ongoing probe.
FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono said, “The American people deserve to know how the attack happened, who was responsible for the siege.”
The siege on the Capitol led house Democrats, and ten House Republicans, to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, accusing him of encouraging the riot.
On January 6, Trump said, “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
The attorney for Jacob Chansley, the infamous “QAnon shaman,” said Trump was a major influence on his client. Attorney Al Watkins said, “He [Chansley] loved Trump, every word. He listens to him. He felt like he was answering the call of our president.”
The Oregon Republican Party is backing Trump, issuing a formal condemnation of the House Republicans who voted for impeachment.
The FBI is offering up to $75,000 for assistance in finding who planted pipe bombs found outside of the Republican and Democratic party headquarters during the riot.