SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services urges people to donate food for pets in need in the county.

Siskiyou County Animal Control is running low on dog and cat food as more hungry critters are being welcomed at the shelter.

It’s in need of dry dog and cat food. You can by mailing food or dropping it off at 525 South Foothill Drive in Yreka.

They are open 8am to 5 pm throughout the week.

