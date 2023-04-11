Jackson County Public Health issues opioid ‘overdose alert’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Due to an increase in accidental overdoses related to illicit opioids, Jackson County Public Health is issuing an “overdose alert.”

JCPH said the alert was made based on a sudden spike in local emergency apartment admissions, EMS and law enforcement responses, and deaths related to fentanyl last week.

Local health officials said, “We are encouraging the medical community, other community partners, parents, family and friends, and people with an active substance use disorder to be aware of the increased overdoses and harms associated with opioids.”

According to JCPH, the street drug supply has always been unpredictable and inconsistent. Assume there is a risk of overdosing no matter what drug is used.

JCPH said, “A list of resources can be found on the Oregon Recovers website https://oregonrecovers.org/resources/. Call the SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-

662-HELP (4357). This is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing

mental and/or substance use disorders.”

JCPH reminds people that the opioid-reversing drug “naloxone” can be carried legally in Oregon in case you or someone else needs help. Free naloxone is available through Max’s Mission and HIV Alliance.

