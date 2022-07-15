A wide variety of food options available at the Jackson County Fair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – People from around our area are getting a taste of what’s being offered at this year’s Jackson County Fair. The fair is offering all of the fair food staples from cotton candy to corn dogs.

There are also refreshing treats like ice cream and snow cones to help you have fun in the sun. And for those of you looking to try a little something different you can try some deep-fried Oreos or some flamin’ hot Cheetos corn.

“Well every time I come to the fair I must have an Elephant Ear that’s probably the most important to me. So I got that we’re getting some poutine right now and there is just everything from corn dogs to hot dogs to fried chicken it’s amazing,” said fair food lover, Jaden Crupp.

If you are looking for something a little more filling you can also pick up more traditional options like a pastrami sandwich or some Italian sausage.