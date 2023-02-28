ACCESS offering monthly food pantries for seniors

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Access is promoting all of its programs that benefit seniors including its senior food pantries.

Access has six different locations, where qualified seniors can pick up food monthly.

Access said the pantries serve around 150 to 200 Jackson County seniors each month.

A family of two can qualify for the pantry with an income of less than $4,300 dollars a month.

Director of Food Programs Marcee Champion said, “these are maybe a little more friendly for people with mobility issues or something like that, so I think there are some benefits to it but of course, all of our pantries are open to anyone whether you’re a senior or not.”

Champion said Access is looking to expand senior food pantries in the future.

The Access Senior Fair is at the Medford Armory on April 4th.