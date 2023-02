KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Tribes will receive over $7,00,000 in federal funding.

According to senator Wyden and senator Merkley’s offices the money comes from the Small Ambulatory Program of Indian Health Service.

It will be used to construct, expand and modernize ambulatory health care facilities.

The IHS small ambulatory program has funded more than $100 million to 61 projects since 2001.