Curry County Sheriff’s deputies rescue four people trapped in snow

Posted by Derek Strom February 27, 2023

CURRY COUNTY, Ore.— Over the weekend, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office rescued a group of Brookings residents who were stuck in the snow.

The sheriff’s office got a call early Sunday morning in the area of Hazel Camp Road.

The four individuals spent the night in their vehicles, but didn’t have enough gas to make it out.

Deputies found them and  gave them a ride in a snow cat.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to be prepared for the worst and be cautious when dealing with harsh conditions.

Derek Strom
