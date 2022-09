MEDFORD, Ore. – This Friday, September 23, ACCESS is inviting you to fight hunger with a “sweet” reward for Hunger Action Day.

You can find them set up, along with Jackson County first responders in the Sherm’s Food for Less parking lot, Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you donate a can or box of cereal, they’ll even give you free ice cream!

ACCESS says when we work together, we can fight against hunger in Jackson County.

For more information, visit https://www.accesshelps.org/hungeractionmonth/.