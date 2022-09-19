Man accused of damaging G.P. Planned Parenthood clinic pleads ‘guilty’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man pleaded guilty to federal charges after destroying property and breaking windows at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Grants Pass.

The Department of Justice said on November 23, 2021, Devin Friedrick Kruse of Grants Pass allegedly broke security cameras and a window at the clinic. He returned three days later and reportedly threw a concrete block through one of the clinic’s windows and tore down the intercom system.

He allegedly caused the damage because the clinic provides reproductive health services.

Kruse faced two misdemeanor federal charges for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Misdemeanor violations of the FACE Act are punishable by up to one year in federal prison.

On September 19, 2022, Kruse pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the FACE Act.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate unlawful and violent conduct that interferes with the work of reproductive health clinics,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice

Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This conviction should send a strong message that we will use federal civil rights law to protect clinics and staff that provide reproductive health services while safeguarding the rights of their patients.”

“The First Amendment does not allow individuals to violate the civil rights of others. In this case, Mr. Kruse’s destructive and intimidating acts prevented women from accessing vital reproductive and pregnancy health services,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Kruse will be sentenced on January 24, 2023.