Rogue Valley Mall hosts ‘Season of Serving’ food drive

MEDFORD, Ore. – For the next couple of weeks, the Rogue Valley Mall is launching a “Season of Giving Campaign” to help fight hunger in the local community.

Between September 19 and October 3, the mall will host a food drive event with help from The Maslow Project and ACCESS.

Drop-off donations can be made at the food court (Entry #2), near Zumiez (Entry #3), or at any participating retailer within the mall displaying a Season of Serving participation sign.

For more information about what items ACCESS needs most, visit https://www.accesshelps.org/fooddrives/. More information about Maslow Project at https://www.maslowproject.com.