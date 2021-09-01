ACCESS requests food, cash donations for Hunger Action Month

MEDFORD, Ore., — September is Hunger Action Month, and ACCESS wants some help filling their pantries. It says Hunger Action Month is a call to action, to give money, food or time.
For every dollar donated, it can provide four meals of food for hungry Jackson County residents. 25 percent of Jackson County residents rely on ACCESS for their next meal. Last year access fed more than 40,000 people and distributed 5.5 million pounds of food through 18 pantries.
Kellie Battaglia, the advancement director for ACCESS said donations can help more than you know. “We had one of our pantry participants let us know the day she visited our pantry, they had literally run out of food. It literally saved her family. She wants donors and the community to know that. The impact you have is so great. It can help a family and it can also change the trajectory of a family’s life,” said Battaglia.
All donations this month will be matched up to $10,000 dollars thanks to Airport Buick GMC. ACCESS is encouraging businesses and individuals to host food drives to help out.
For more information you can visit www.accesshelps.org/hungeractionmonth
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!