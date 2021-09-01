Virtual town hall led by State Rep. Pam Marsh addresses 2021 legislation session

SOUTHERN OREGON — State Representative Pam Marsh held a virtual town hall this evening.
She spoke about the outcomes of the 2021 legislation session.
She also addressed issues facing District 5, including wildfire recovery, COVID-19, drought, and illegal marijuana grows.
State Rep. Marsh went over the work and policies passed during the session in order to help fire victims following the destructive Almeda Fire.
“During the course of the session we got a massive infusion through federal funding, around $2.6 billion that we were able to invest into our communities and families across the state – but we didn’t know that at the beginning,” she said.
Some of her largest legislative highlights covered:
- Over $600 million was allocated to wildfire recovery, response, and prevention.
- House bill 2021, which paves the way for the state to achieve 100% emission-free electricity by the year 2040.
- Project Turnkey, which converted older hotels and motels into temporary living spaces for fire victims.
