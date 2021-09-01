Lake Tahoe residents flee Caldor Fire

Firefighters in South Lake Tahoe are the last line of defense between the massive Caldor Fire and thousands of homes.
The massive fire’s smoke is spreading into neighboring states as it threatens Lake Tahoe, a summer paradise known for its turquoise waters now shrouded in smoke and flames.
The inferno is quickly closing in on the resort town.
Hundreds of structures are already destroyed. More than 30,000 others are now under threat with more than 50,000 residents under mandatory evacuation.
Ahead of a typically busy Labor Day weekend, residents and visitors are instead fleeing. Others are choosing to stay behind for now.
Burning nearly 200,000 acres, massive smoke plumes can be seen from miles away. On the ground, red hot flames devouring dry brush and tall trees. Evacuees are getting ready to move yet again.
One evacuation center, 40 miles from South Lake Tahoe, is now sending Californians seeking shelter another 50 miles away to Reno, Nevada.
It’s a battle against the blaze with relief hard to see amid a heavy haze.
The teams fighting the flames are going to have to dig deep for stamina with heavy winds and high temperatures are in the forecast. Red Flag warnings are in place through Wednesday.