Access to post office boxes change at Medford’s main post office

Medford, Ore.- Medford’s main post office has changed the hours customers can pick up mail from post office boxes.
Access to P.O. boxes is now only available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. A sign posted at the door says the change is for safety and security reasons after transients started sleeping inside the building during the winter months.
Some customers told NBC5 News the change is inconvenient.
“A lot of people get off like 1, 2 o’clock in the morning, you know, and people stop here and get their mail,” said Lonnie Bowler.
Customer service hours remain unchanged.