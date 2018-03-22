FBI seeks public’s help finding wanted man with ties to Oregon

Medford, Ore.- The FBI is asking for the public’s help finding a man it says has called its offices hundreds of times. During a handful of calls, he’s accused of threatening to kill people.
According to the FBI, Shawn Frederick Weatherhead has called its Public Access Line in Clarksburg, West Virginia approximately 1,000 times since December, 2015. Investigators say Weatherhead has made the calls from locations in California, Oregon and Nevada.
A federal judge from the Northern District of California issued an arrest warrant on October 24, 2017, after prosecutors charged him with interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.
Weatherhead is a transient with ties to the Springfield/Eugene area in Oregon; to Eureka, California; and to Reno, Nevada. He’s described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He stands 5’6″ in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Additionally, he has multiple tattoos on his body, including on his forehead, chin, arm, wrist, hand, right leg, and back. Among his many tattoos is the word “dork” tattooed along his throat.
Anyone with information about Weatherhead’s location should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip via https://tips.fbi.gov. In Oregon, call the FBI at (503) 224-4181. In California, call the FBI in San Francisco at (415) 553-7400.