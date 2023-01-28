ACCESS wrapping up point in time count for JaCo homeless population

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– ACCESS is wrapping up it’s ‘point in time count’ for the homeless population in Jackson County this week.

The count typically takes place in counties at the beginning of each new year.

The count helps the Department of Housing and Urban Development see where resources for the homeless population are needed.

According to ACCESS, getting an accurate count can be difficult for a variety of reasons.

ACCESS’ Vicki Armstrong said, “for the point in time count, homelessness cannot include folks who are couch surfing if they’ve been on the same couch for more than seven days or families that are doubled up and so while we may consider those folks homeless, they are not eligible for inclusion in this count.”

Armstrong said the data from the count is used by continuum of care organizations in each area once all the numbers are compiled.

She said the data is typically not released to the public until the spring.