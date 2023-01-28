Ashland residents invited to town hall discussing city priorities on Monday

shland

ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ashland is having a town hall Monday, to talk about community priorities, over the next six years.

The city will be making major budget decisions, this Spring.

The city is calling this town hall an important one.

Because residents will have a chance to bring up issues heading into the new biennium budget.

Each city council member will be attendance as well as other city staff.

Those who attend will get to vote on issues they believe the city should focus on.

The city manager tells us this town hall will also include small group discussions, ranging from many crucial topics.

“There will be at least seven tables with discussion topics ranging from public safety to city infrastructure to quality of life issues, economic issues for the city,” Ashland city manager Joseph Lessard said. “It’s good to know what people think of the top 4 or 5 priorities for the community.”

One item expected to be discussed at length is the city’s budget.

The meeting will be on Monday, at the Historic Ashland Armory, from 5:30 to 8 p.m..

The town hall was supposed to take place last week, but was moved to ensure all city councilors were in attendance.

The city is inviting any resident of Ashland to participate.