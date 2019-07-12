Acosta steps down

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Embattled U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is stepping down.
Acosta has been under fire for his handling of a sex crimes case against wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago, when Acosta was U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida.
New sex trafficking charges against Epstein cast scrutiny on a secret plea deal approved by Acosta that resulted in less than a year in jail.
“It would be selfish for me to stay in this position and continue talking about a case that is 12 years old rather than about the amazing economy that we have right now. So I submitted my resignation to the President effective seven days from today,” Acosta said.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/30vvTE9