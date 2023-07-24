Active fire behavior possible Monday for the ‘Golden Fire’ in Klamath Co.

BONANZA, Ore. – Firefighters are providing a Monday morning update about a fire burning in Klamath County.

The Golden Fire, which started on the afternoon of Saturday, July 22 north of Bonanza, has grown to 2,052 acres in size and is still triggering Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations east of Highway 140E south of Polar Bear Lane and north of Keno Springs Road. Level 3 evacuations are also in effect east of Bly Mountain Road Cutoff Road and north of Keno Springs Road.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Interagency Management Team, 317 structures are threatened by the Golden Fire. Destroyed or damaged structures, if there are any, are still being assessed.

Monday’s weather forecast includes the possibility of high winds, elevated temperatures, and low humidity, creating the potential for active fire behavior.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Bonanza School on Mission Street in Bonanza.

For the latest evacuation information call the Klamath County hotline (541) 205-9730. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.