Over a dozen Portland Police vehicle damaged by suspected arsonist

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Police Bureau is launching an arson investigation after over 15 police training vehicles were damaged or destroyed early Thursday morning.

According to police, just before 2 a.m. police and fire crews responded to the Portland Police Training Division on Northeast Airport Way. Upon arrival they found over a dozen vehicles, inside the fenced training area, on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fires.

There were no injuries and no damage done to the training building. The Portland Fire Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident as suspected arson.

In response, Governor Tina Kotek released a statement saying, “I fully condemn the criminal actions taken Thursday morning that resulted in the burning of 15 Portland Police Bureau cars, endangering first responders and the surrounding community. I have absolutely no tolerance for discriminatory harassment, violence, or property damage.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.