Actress Kirstie Alley dies after cancer battle

(CNN) Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died.

Her family says the 71-year-old died Monday after a short battle with cancer.

Alley rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s playing Rebecca Howe, a bar manager in the successful TV comedy series Cheers.

Though Alley was best known for her role in Cheers, she also starred in a number of other TV shows and films that included David’s Mother, Veronica’s Closet and Look Who’s Talking.

Alley’s children paid tribute to their mother on social media saying as iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.