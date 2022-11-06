After closing its doors New Far East holds garage sale to cover costs

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local restaurant that’s been in Medford for well over a decade has officially closed its doors.

New Far East Restaurant shut its doors on the first of the month after 16 years downtown. The owner says it didn’t have the workforce to keep the business open.

To help cover the remaining lease on the building, the restaurant hosted a garage sale so people can support the owners, by buying dining equipment or decor.

We caught up with a former employee who says she’s still shaken from her last day.

“It was awful it was a bad day, and I got on the phone when I found out, and I called all my friends. The whole bar was full the whole dining area, and they all came to say their goodbyes,” said Bar Manager, Mary Joyner.