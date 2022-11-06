Senator Jeff Merkley encourages people to vote

MEDFORD, Ore. – US Senator Jeff Merkley was in the Rogue Valley earlier this weekend talking about the upcoming midterms. Senator Merkley says there are some close races happening here in Oregon.

He says there are three swing congressional seats in districts four, five, and six which is something we have not seen in Oregon in a very long time.

Senator Merkley also spoke about the governor’s race describing it as a dead heat. He says Tuesday’s election will determine whether or not investments are made in education, housing, and health care.

“I just want to encourage everyone, go vote, every two years we change the direction of our country through our ballots, it is not just a privilege to be a part of but it’s a responsibility. We have the power to change where we are headed, so if you are not happy where you are cast your vote,” said US Senator Jeff Merkley.

Senator Merkley says he is very optimistic about Tina Kotek’s campaign.

Merkley wants to remind everyone that the outcome of these races matter and will change the course of the country. He is encouraging people to mail or drop off their ballots before Tuesday night.