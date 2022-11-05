Senator Merkley visits Talent and Phoenix

MEDFORD, Ore. – US Senator Jeff Merkley was in the Rogue Valley on November 5th talking about the progress that has been made in Talent and Phoenix.

Senator Merkley says he visited Talent and Phoenix and saw for himself, the progress that has been made and how far we still have to go in rebuilding the two cities.

He says it was great to see so many single-family homes being rebuilt, but apartments and manufactured housing still has not sprung back leaving many without a permanent place to live.

“I want to do everything I can as I have the last two years to keep pushing the pace in which those two towns are able to rebuild. We still have a lot of families, and we do not have the housing yet for them to move into permanent housing, be it rental or homes, and I know that Ron Wyden and I will keep fighting to do the maximum we can to help these two towns,” said Senator Merkley.

Senator Merkley says he is working to make sure that the FEMA trailers that are scheduled to leave in March of next year stick around until we have the housing for families that have been displaced.